OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Purchases $40,230.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after purchasing an additional 367,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

