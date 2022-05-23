OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ONEW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

