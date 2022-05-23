Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

OTRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $29.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

