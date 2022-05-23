Open Lending (LPRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/10/2022 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 5/6/2022 – Open Lending had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 5/6/2022 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $22.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “
- 4/22/2022 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
