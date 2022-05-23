Open Lending (LPRO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2022 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

5/6/2022 – Open Lending had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/6/2022 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00.

5/6/2022 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $22.00.

4/28/2022 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

4/22/2022 – Open Lending had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.50 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Open Lending is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $13.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

