Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.26 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.12 EPS.

OPRT opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

