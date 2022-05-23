Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.33. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

