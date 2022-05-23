Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) Senior Officer Sells C$89,630.00 in Stock

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$89,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,741.

Robin Villeneuve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robin Villeneuve sold 40,000 shares of Opsens stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$94,308.00.

Shares of OPS stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. Opsens Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

