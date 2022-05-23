Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

ORCL opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

