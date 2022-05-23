Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Orange by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

