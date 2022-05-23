Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.
Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.98.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.