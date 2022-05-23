O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher Acquires 835 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $579.11. The stock had a trading volume of 875,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
