O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will report $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $14.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.79 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY opened at $572.57 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $674.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.