Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $534.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.28). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

