Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $133.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.2% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

