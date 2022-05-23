Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $88.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

