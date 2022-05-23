OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OSIS. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,228. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $18,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,221,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.