Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of OUST stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 44.00% and a negative net margin of 296.75%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ouster by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ouster by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

