Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.19) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.01) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of OXB opened at GBX 500 ($6.16) on Monday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.94 ($5.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,678 ($20.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 890.86. The stock has a market cap of £480.32 million and a PE ratio of 22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.92.
About Oxford Biomedica (Get Rating)
Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.
