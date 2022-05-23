Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases $17,452.26 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,696,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,263.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

