Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.84. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

