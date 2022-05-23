Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,158,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,301,586 shares of company stock worth $18,999,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 362,643 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

