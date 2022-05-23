PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.