Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,541,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,611,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

