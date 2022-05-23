Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

