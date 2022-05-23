Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.
PARA stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.
Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
