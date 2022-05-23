Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. 184,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,887,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

