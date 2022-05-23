Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Paramount Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$34.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$304,339.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,366.19. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total value of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,069.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

