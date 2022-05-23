Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$18.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $263.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.62 and a 200 day moving average of $299.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

