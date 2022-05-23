Paul W. Breaux Purchases 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CVNA traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.24. 11,158,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,762. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

