Paulo Pisano Sells 120 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $9.25 on Monday, hitting $2,106.65. 296,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,294.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.