Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.50.

PAYC opened at $280.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.19. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

