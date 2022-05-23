Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.50.
PAYC opened at $280.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.19. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97.
In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.