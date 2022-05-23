Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
