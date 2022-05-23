Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

