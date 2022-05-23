Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $161.71 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81.
In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity (Get Rating)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.