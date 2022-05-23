Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $161.71 on Monday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.81.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,417 shares of company stock worth $22,002,622. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

