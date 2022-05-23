PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $30.81 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.25.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $25,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,405,573.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,159,363 shares of company stock worth $148,817,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.