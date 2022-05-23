Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after acquiring an additional 197,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,684,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

