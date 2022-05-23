Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $141.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.44. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -835.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

