Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Ralph C. Derrickson Sells 5,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRFT stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,014. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perficient by 846.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

