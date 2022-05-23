Perpetual Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetual Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:PMT opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$80.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

