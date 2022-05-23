PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith Acquires 3,600 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 308,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,549. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. PetIQ’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETQ. Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

