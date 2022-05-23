Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Raised to GBX 180

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 157.90 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.81. The stock has a market cap of £822.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.51).

In related news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,622 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41), for a total value of £6,409.08 ($7,900.74). Also, insider Sara Akbar acquired 4,780 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,187.13).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

