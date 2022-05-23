Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

POFCY remained flat at $$0.92 during trading hours on Monday. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

