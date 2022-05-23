Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Petrus Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

PRQ opened at C$2.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$271.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.72.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

