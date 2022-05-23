Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Petrus Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.
Petrus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.