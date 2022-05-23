Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

