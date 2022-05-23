Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

