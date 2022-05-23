PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 216,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,033,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 171.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

