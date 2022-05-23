Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:PM opened at $101.15 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.04.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

