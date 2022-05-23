Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PECO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.96. 3,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,045. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

