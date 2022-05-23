Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

