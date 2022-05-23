Piper Sandler Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $147.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. Westlake has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,726. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Westlake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after acquiring an additional 588,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after acquiring an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $115,498,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

