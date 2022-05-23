Piper Sandler Cuts Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $43.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 190.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR opened at $14.79 on Monday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $765.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,942,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.