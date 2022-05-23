Piper Sandler Cuts NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $13.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 243.01% from the company’s current price.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

NXTC opened at $3.79 on Monday. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 421,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 233,266 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

